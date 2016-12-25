Console Corner: Top 10 games for 2017: Part 1

New consoles like Nintendo Switch, advancements in Virutal Reality gaming and another year under the belt for developers working with the power of PS4 and Xbox One... 2017 looks set to be a cracker.

So over the next two weeks we are going to take a look at the top 10 most anticipated games of 2017.

10) The Legend of Zelda Switch: Nintendo pushed back The Legend of Zelda to early 2017 and now we know why, so that it will release alongside the launch of the new Nintendo Switch console. This open world Zelda looks like it could be the best yet in the series’ illustrious history and could well persuade many to go out and get themselves the new Nintendo console.

9) Super Mario on Switch: One of the biggest talking points from the Nintendo Switch announcement was an interesting unannounced 3D Mario Switch game that appeared to place Mario in a corridored open world, which people have been speculating will be similar to the brilliant Super Mario 64. In the brief glimpse of gameplay what we saw looked ridiculously good... and excitement levels have gone through the roof even though there is still no release date as yet.

8) State of Decay 2: The long awaited sequel to the 2006 original openworld hit has a fantastic teaser trailer and will surely be one of the biggest games of 2017. No date has been set for this Microsoft title which will be available on Xbox One and PC. Promises to be the best co-op zombie game yet.

7) Horizon Hero Dawn: February 28th could well mark the start of an incredible new IP for gaming when Horizon hits the shelves. Players control Aloy, a hunter and archer set 1,000 years into the future in which robotic creatures dominant the Earth. The game will have RPG elements akin to Skyrim and Assassin’s Creed. I cannot wait.

6) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: Go to YouTube, type in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard... nuff said. Out January 24th.