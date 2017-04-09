COUNTY NEWS: Brighton Marathon winners revealed

The fastest time at this year’s Brighton Marathon was two hours and 27 minutes.

On a sunny April day, the elite runners took on the 26.2 mile race, starting at Preston Park at 9.15am this morning (April 9).

Runners at this year's Brighton Marathon. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

They took in the sites of several of Brighton and Hove landmarks including the Royal Pavilion, Brighton Palace Pier, Roedean School, Hove Lawns, and the Peace Statue, before finishing the race at Madeira Drive.

Stuart Hawkes came in first in the men’s elite race at 2:27:36, followed by Ollie Garrod in second place at 2:31:32, and Jon Pepper in third at 2:31:56.

For the women’s elite race, the winner was Helen Davies, who stormed in at 2:42:40. She was followed by Hayley Munn in second place at 2:46:00, and Helen Buller in third at 2:51:22.

This afternoon, thousands of runners continue to make their way to the finish line to be cheered on by spectators at the Event Village on Brighton’s seafront.

On a sunny April day, the elite runners took on the 26.2 mile race starting at Preston Park. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The Brighton Marathon 10k also took place this morning at 8.30am, with Matt Sharp coming in first at 30:16, and Katrina Wootton winning the women’s race at 32:46

A spokesman from American Express, the marathon’s community partner, said: “To everyone taking part in today’ s BM10K and Brighton Marathon – all the runners, volunteers and supporters – a huge thank you from American Express.”

Send in your pictures and videos of the Brighton Marathon to news@brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk.

