What kind of property could you get for £19.5 million? Here’s one

An art modern home in West Sussex with seven bedrooms, tennis court and swimming pool, is on the market with a price guide of £19,500,000.
The property, Millicent, in Lurgashall, has its own parkland estate with spectacular panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
Millicent is a magnificent state of the art modern home with the proportions of a classical Georgian country house.
It has:
- 3 Reception rooms
- 7 Bedrooms
- Cinema room and bowling alley
- Bar with seating and games area
- Tennis court and swimming pool
- Gym, hot tub, sauna
- Domestic offices and secondary accommodation
- Formal gardens
For more information contact estate agents Savills.
