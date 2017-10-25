80th birthday surprise for chairman of Petworth Society

There were more than 90 people at a surprise party to celebrate the 80th birthday of Petworth Society chairman Peter Jerrome in the Leconfield Hall.

Guests including Lord Egremont sang ‘Happy Birthday’ along with Petworth Town Band as he arrived. His sister Jill Egerton who had organised the surprise said: “He hadn’t got a clue. He was gobsmacked and I have never seen him speechless in his life before.”

SUS-171024-175104001

She had organised a two tiered cake featuring his beloved Queen’s Park Rangers and a rural scene of Petworth. “It was a wonderful surprise,” said Peter who has been chairman of the society for 40 years, “There were so many people there I have known for so long in Petworth.”

