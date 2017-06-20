A close shave in a good cause for Midhurst’s Geoff Oram

Geoff Oram is well known for being up for anything if it’s in a good cause.

And this time he had his hair, specially grown for the occasion, turned into a Mohican, sprayed and then completed shaved off on Saturday (June 17).

He may have lost a fine head of hair but the Lions Club, of which he is an enthusiast member, has gained at least £800 from supporters of the charity and well wishers who turned out to see the spectacle at Pendean Care Home in West Lavington.

It took place at a teddy bear’s picnic held by the Lions Club at the home and

attended by youngsters with their parents as well as Lions Club members and Pendean residents.

Funds raised by the club through events such as Geoff’s latest effort go mainly to local projects and 20 per cent goes to worldwide needs.

Locally, the club supports charities including Sussex Air Ambulance, 4sight, Tandem, The Community Bus, Macmillan Cancer Support and Chestnut Tree House and Rogate Youth Club,as well as schools and individuals.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.