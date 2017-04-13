A dream come true as Thais and Gareth take over the Elsted Inn

There are new faces behind the bar at The Elsted Inn, Elsted Marsh with the arrival of landlord and landlady Gareth Coombs and Thais Robertson.

Londoner Gareth fell in love with West Sussex when he met Thais who grew up in the Elsted area and has been a regular customer at The Elsted Inn for over a decade. The couple’s dream of running a pub near Thais’ home has now come true with Thais returning to the Elsted Inn where she had her first ever job. She also worked at The Keepers Arms in Trotton and The White Horse in Rogate. Charlie Piper-Hodgson is the new head chef. Her sister, from Trotton singer and songwriter Rosie Hodgson and Rosie’s partner Roman Piggott will run the pub’s first ever ale and music festival ‘Alested’ from June 16-18. The couple are also running a dog friendly B&B at the pub.

