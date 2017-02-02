A new era for Petworth House art collection

One of the greatest art collections owned by the National Trust is about to get a whole new look.

Tony Berry, the trust’s visitor experience director said it wanted to create a world class presentation at Petworth House and was currently looking for a project manager.

“Petworth has an internationally important collection and over the next few years we want to bring together outstanding scholarship and the latest thinking in interpretation to create one of the finest presentations of its kind in the world,” he said.

“We’re looking for someone to help us pull together this exciting project and are currently recruiting for a transformation project manager to work on a feasibility plan for Petworth.”

The collection has nearly 2000 items. One of the most important trust picture collections, as well as the landscapes by Turner, it includes works by Titian, Bosch, Claude, Ruisdael, Teniers, Van Dyck, Lely, Kneller, Reynolds, Gainsborough and Blake. There is a large collection of sculpture, 17th-19th century furniture and Chinese porcelain.

Books include 148 Jacobean play quartos, including works by Shakespeare and Jonson in their contemporary livery bindings and the Petworth Chaucer manuscript dated around 1410.

