A rosy future is set for Trotton’s popular garden centre

The future looks rosy for Trotton’s popular garden centre after it opened again with new owners bringing back its original name.

Priscilla Ayling who lives in Midhurst, cut the ribbon to officially reopen Aylings Garden Centre in front of a large crowd of well wishers.

The centre was founded by her grandfather Henry in 1934 and later run by her father George, uncle Wilfred and her brother Anthony before it was sold in 1999 to Chris Adam.

But it fell on hard times when it was sold in 2015 to Eco Warrior Resorts who changed the name and tried to redevelop the site.

The new owners bought the company from liquidators. They are a group of six Italian life long friends and business partners.

Priscilla said: “I am absolutely thrilled the garden centre has reopened with such lovely new owners.”

Commercial director Michele Gaudelli said: “The feedback was great from all our customers who seemed thrilled to see Aylings return.

“We will use the feedback to evolve the garden centre ensuring we have what our customers are looking for.

He added: ““We hope we can continue to do them proud and they enjoy their visits to Aylings Garden Centre!”

A new tea room and restaurant opens at the centre this weekend.

