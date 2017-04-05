A view to a thrill for Bond fans

James Bond fans gathered in Amberley at the weekend to find out how a famous film location had changed.

Amberley House and Museum was the scene for the climax of A View to a Kill, Roger Moore’s 1985 swansong as 007.

More than 30 fans, regular listeners and subscribers to leading podcast James Bond Radio, arrived at the heritage centre on Saturday to revisit the location some had last seen on the big screen.

Event curator Brian Dobson said: “After visiting the underground mine and being filmed sat in the actual mine carts used in the film, the enthusiasts were treated to behind-the-scenes footage of filming, which to this day has not been shown in the public domain.

“Following this highlight, the crowd descended on Chichester to enjoy an evening dinner with two special celebrity guests, Sylvana Henriques and Terence Mountain, who played The Jamaican Girl and Raphael from 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

“Sylvana and Terence shared stories about working alongside both George Lazenby and Sean Connery on Diamonds Are Forever.”

Event curator Brian Dobson with On Her Majesty's Secret Service actor Terence Mountain

The following day, Aston Martin Chichester joined the James Bond Radio crew to head out to Beaulieu, home to the National Motor Museum, to enjoy a special day of rare, vintage and modern day Aston Martin vehicles, including examples of the now legendary DB5.

Brian added: “Not only that but they were joined by legendary James Bond stunt co-ordinator Paul Weston, who talked for over an hour on his key involvement with several of the films in the long-running series.

“The whole event was indeed a rare opportunity that the JBR family have welcomed with open arms. Not only have we enjoyed spectacular weather but we have shared stories with three legends of the series, and indulged in a fablulous weekend of all things 007.”

Hosted by Chris Wright and Tom Sears, James Bond Radio is a regular podcast devoted to news, reviews and discussion of all things 007.