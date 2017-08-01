A wealth of talent on display at Midhurst

Midhurst Art Society’s summer exhibition is open with a wealth of talent from nearly 70 artists on display.

This year there are 275 framed pictures exhibited, a further 171 unframed and a separate display of miniatures as well as two sculptures. As well as the 67 artists from the society, the work of pupils from Midhurst Rother College is also on display, a new feature added last year.

Chairman Jeanette Sutton told the Observer: “The society is flourishing with a growing membership, more people than ever submitting paintings for the exhibition and the standard continues to rise.”

Some 1000 visitors are expected through the doors at The Memorial Hall in the South Downs National Park Centre at Midhurst during the exhibition which is open from 10am-6pm until Monday, August 7 when it will close at 4pm.

They will all get the chance to vote for the best exhibit in the show. First prize, donated by the Midhurst Art Gallery, is a £50 voucher for materials.

Among the new members exhibiting for the first time are national exhibitor Lynne Forieles from South Harting with her meticulous wood engravings and Karen Brown Markley from Midhurst showing her stunning gouache miniatures.

