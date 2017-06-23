‘A-Z of Midhurst’ is chosen for town’s public art project

An ‘A-Z of Midhurst’ is the title of an innovative piece of public art which has been chosen for the town.

Illustrator Leanda Jaine, of Norwich was selected for her proposal featuring screen prints of buildings in the town which will be exhibited when they are produced.

They will also be incorporated into a map, creating a town trail which will be displayed in prominent positions encouraging a discovery tour of the illustrated points of interest.

Announcing the winner to fellow members of Midhurst Town Council Jeanette Sutton, of the Art in Midhurst (AIM) group said the work was “very creative, exciting and a little bit out of the box.”

She said leaflets would be produced and displayed in the museum, the Grange and other places to encourage residents and tourists to look for the buildings and in doing so explore the town.

The £20,000 funding for the project was earmarked from developers contributions following the building of Affinity Sutton’s housing development on the former St Margaret’s Convent site in Petersfield Road.

The work was chosen following an exhibition last week of the work of the three short listed artists during which members of the public were encouraged to make comments before the judging panel chose the winner.

The brief give to artists was to reflect ‘change’ in the town and how buildings, streets and people had evolved to incorporate them and how changes in technology and commerce had altered the fabric of the town centre.

Artists were asked to look at the history and culture of the town taking into consideration its different architectural styles.

Town councillors said they felt the winning proposal was: “ a modern and exciting interpretation of the brief which will help visitors and residents alike to see the town in a new light. It will encourage people to wander around the town looking at the sights and architecture, appreciating what our town has to offer.”

