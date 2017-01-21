A259 closed due to gas leak

Police have closed the A259 Littlehampton Road due to a gas leak near Asda supermarket.

The road remains closed in both directions due to the incident in Ferring, and it is understood Asda has been evacuated.

One eye-witness said gas experts, police and the fire service members remained on the scene at 7.20pm and that gas was ‘roaring out like a jet engine...the smell is incredible’.

