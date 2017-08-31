A27 to close for 11 weeks for footbridge replacement

Road closures along the Chichester stretch of the A27 will begin next week and last for around three months.

From Monday, September 4, both carriageways of the A27 between Whyke and Stockbridge Roundabout will be shut overnight for around 11 weeks while the Stockbridge footbridge is being replaced.

The entire Chichester stretch, from Fishbourne to Portfield Roundabout, will be closed from Monday, September 11 for around three weeks, also from 8pm to 6am each day.

“These measures would be in the interests of road safety while contractors undertake resurfacing, inlays/overlays, road markings, stud replacement, high friction surfacing and all associated work,” Highways England’s notice announcing the three-week work states.

There are however no listed plans for Highways to resurface the damaged stretch of A27 west of the Fishbourne Roundabout, where people have reported swerving to avoid holes.

Speed restrictions and diversion routes will be in place during the closures.

The old A27 footbridge at Stockbridge will close until its new replacement is erected and opens.

A temporary light-controlled crossing will be installed for pedestrians.

A footbridge at Whyke Roundabout opened in 2015 to stop people crossing the A27 after three fatalities.

