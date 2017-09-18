Accident partially blocks A27

The A27 in Chichester is partially blocked following an accident involving a car and motorbike.

Slow traffic has been reported following the accident, which happened westbound just before the Fisbourne Roundabout, said police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the motorcylist had suffered a possible shoulder injury and officers were waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

