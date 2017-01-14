Adebayo rescues Rocks with debut goal

A goal on his home debut Elijah Adebayo earned Bognor a point as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Enfield at a chilly Nyewood Lane.

The teenage Fulham striker converted after Harvey Whyte set him up 12 minutes into the second half to cancel out Ricky Gabriel's early goal for the visitors.

The result was enough to keep the Rocks in top spot and sets them up nicely for Tuesday and what is now a first-v-second clash at home to Needham Market.

Bognor began the day still top of the division after last week's 2-1 win at home to Billericay, while Enfield arrived at the Lane in sixth place and threatening the sort of strong second half of the season and play-off push they're known for.

There was a league debut for Adebayo, who has joined the Rocks for a month, while Chad Field again got the nod over Ed Sanders in the centre of defence.

It took the Rocks three minutes to mount their first attack. Adebayo turned his man and released James Fraser but his pass to Calvin Davies caught the Pompey loanee offside.

But it was Enfield who drew first blood on six minutes as full-back Gabriel was perfectly placed a couple of yards out to force the ball home after a left-sided corner was flicked on at the near post.

The Rocks were infuriated by a bizarre incident after ten minutes. The referee noticed Adebayo was not wearing shinpads but after the youngster came off to put on a pair, he had to wait on the sidelines for more than a minute before the ref eaved him back on. In that time two attacks petered out when Adebayo's presence might have made a difference.

Whyte stole possession on the Rocks right on 15 minute and picked out Ollie Pearce, the only man in the box, with his cross - but it was just too high and he couldn't direct his header goalwards.

Enfield were close to a second when Billy Crook set up Tyler Campbell for a low left-footed shot that wasn't powerful but still needed Dan Lincoln to push away.

A direct run into the Enfield box by Jimmy Muitt ended in a misunderstanding between him and Adebayo.

The visitors were close again on 29 minutes when Tyler Campbell flashed a fierce shot from a tight angle across the face of goal and only just wide.

The Rocks were having the odd spell of possession but were struggling to work up to any meaningful attempt on goal.

There was a hold-up when Enfield midfielder Harold Joseph went down heavily while defending a Rocks attack.

The best the Rocks could muster was a scramble from a Pearce corner that the keeper eventually gathered after some head tennis. From an Enfield corner, a Harry Ottaway shot was deflected into the arms of Lincoln.

Pearce's cross from the right three minutes before the break was met by Muitt but his header was over.

HT 0-1

Bognor had a let-off three minutes into the second half when Campbell played Dernell Wynter in on Lincoln, but instead of poking it past him he tried to take it round him and was forced wide.

There was a yellow card for Muitt on 55 minutes. He was booked for catching Gabriel late after losing the ball.

The Rocks made their first change by bringing on Alex Parsons for Davies.

That had an immediate impact when Parsons helped put the Enfield defence under pressure down the Rocks right and Whyte picked up the loose ball, ran across the edge of the box and played in Adebayo, who took one touch and slotted home the equaliser.

Field was unlucky to be the only player booked following an altercation with Enfield keeper Nathan McDonald as the stopper went to take a goal-kick.

Bognor were certainly playing with more purpose in the second half, but Enfield were still doing their share of attacking and it had become a much more watchable game as a result.

Field was only just wide with a leap and a header from a Pearce free-kick whipped into the area.

Then Fraser was millimetres from connecting with Parsons' cross-shot and diverting it past McDonald.

An Enfield change on 73 minutes saw Mickey Parcell come on for Wynter.

Fraser was booked as the referee spoke to him after an Enfield attack had petered out.

Enfield were looking the more threatening side again and Ottaway struck the bar when meeting a right-sided cross.

Dan Beck made a long-awaited return from injury, replacing Muitt on 77 minutes.

Fraser intercepted a loose pass and got to the byline down the right and his cross was so close to finding Adebayo at the far post but McDonald palmed it away from him.

Crook's free-kick from a central position was easily held by Lincoln with ten to go.

Adebayo rifled in a shot from 25 yards after exchanging passes with Fraser, forcing McDonald into a diving save to concede a corner.

Gary Charman came on for Fraser in the Rocks' final change.

Lincoln pulled out a top-class save to tip a shot from Bobby Deyvne around the post for a corner when it was on its way to the top corner.

Charman's bullet header from a Pearce corner was headed off the line by an Enfield defender as both sides continued to go all out for the win.

Enfield's final change saw Campbell replaced by Kier Dckson.

Both sides continued to go for it right until the final whistle but in truth a point apiece was a fair outcome to a game that got better the longer it went on.

Rocks: Lincoln, Whyte, Crane, Tuck, El-Abd, Field, Fraser, Davies, Adebayo, Pearce, Muitt. Subs: Charman, Sanders, Budd, Parsons Beck.

Enfield: McDonald, Muleba, Gabriel, Joseph, Kirby, Shulton, Campbell, Crook, Wynter, Ottaway, Devyne. Subs: Bihmoutine, Kiangebeni, Dickson, Parcell, Quinton.

Ref: Martin Bloor

Report by STEVE BONE

