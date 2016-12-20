All dressed up for the Midhurst Christmas concert

They arrived in their best Christmas jumpers, they arrived in their festive hats and they even sported twinkling lights when the Milestone Collectives returned to Midhurst.

It was the Christmas Concert organised by members of the Rotary Club of Midhurst and Petworth and masterminded by Rotarian John Barrett at Midhurst Rother College (MRC).

And it featured a MADhurst festival favourite, the Milestones Collectives performing a wide variety of Christmas music with a lighthearted festive feel.

Members of the audience were invited to dress up for the occasion and needed no second bidding to appear in their finest attire.

Band organiser and saxophonist Rachel Kerry put together an exciting programme.

“This talented group of young musicians played some classic Christmas songs together with exciting new arrangements by band member Dan Mar-Molinero,” said Rotary spokesman Helen Chapman.

“Lewis Daniel introduced his new saxophone and drum group ‘Saxmass’. Daniel, a superb singer, stepped in for the vocalist who was taken ill at the last minute.”

As the band’s front man, tuba playing Tom Steer’s comic asides are now part of the programme.

Tom thanked the Rotary Club for organising the concert, MRC for the use of the hall, Ted and Erin for the lights and sound, Stockley Trading for acting as the box office, Stedham Pavilion where rehearsals took place all day and Tesco Express for supplying the band with sandwiches.

During the interval MRC students MRC sold drinks and cakes to raise funds for their forthcoming trip to Borneo.

“This was certainly an evening to put us all in the Christmas spirit. Many thanks to the band and the audience for wearing their Christmas attire thereby creating a jolly atmosphere,” said Helen.

