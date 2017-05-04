Ambitious £1m campaign launched in Fernhurst for new pavilion

An ambitious project to raise £1m for a new pavilion has been launched in Fernhurst.

The existing pavilion has seen almost 50 years of service. Where once only a handful of children played, now 300 are regularly involved with football, cricket and tennis and with a total of nearly 800 members of sports clubs using the ground, the pavilion is bursting at the seams.

Sketch of new pavilion

In addition the ground also hosts stoolball, keep fit sessions, dog shows, private parties and the annual ‘Revels’, every May.

The Fernhurst Recreation Ground Trust (FRGT) aims to celebrate the pavilion’s sterling service on its 50th anniversary in 2021 before demolishing it and opening the new one the following year.

FRGT trustee John Mitchell said: “The work of the trust and the sports clubs has already achieved ‘the numbers’. Our strategic importance is clear from the number of families not just from the village but also those who travel in from the surrounding area.”

He said the new pavilion would be the ‘finishing touch to the beautiful recreation ground’ where in recent years a proper, well drained football pitch alongside three tennis courts and practice nets for cricket had been delivered:

“This is already reaping benefits with some of our youngsters being selected for district and county teams. A village where children didn’t have much to do has been transformed. With a new pavilion we can secure our position as one of the flagship multi-sports clubs in the area.”

FRGT and affiliated sports clubs have already raised tens of thousands of pounds and are now seeking grants and donations.

Mr Mitchell said “We have the volunteers and the vision. We invite you to join us in this final part of the transformation so Fernhurst can have a pavilion to be proud of.”

He asked for expressions of support to pavilion2022@frgt.org.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.