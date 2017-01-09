Ambitious list of outings planned for MYbus users

The Midhurst Community Bus Association has announced an ambitious programme of outings for the distinctive Midhurst yellow ‘MYBus’.

Following the popularity of last year’s outings, MYBus is planning an increased programme for 2017.

“Outings are at a minimal cost and will feature regular trips to shopping centres in Chichester and Portsmouth as well as to bingo and greyhound racing venues,” said chairman of the Midhurst Community Bus Nick Wheeler.

“Later in the year other interesting excursions are planned which include canal trips, and visits to a vineyard and an alpaca farm - plenty of choice for all.”

The Yellow Bus is a familiar sight in and around Midhurst as it completes its regular routes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

On these days MYBus provides a service to residents who have no car or choose not to bring one into town.

It is a ‘hail and ride’ service which means passengers can usually get near to the shops or facilities they require.

The programme of outings will take place on Wednesday afternoons and there will be two each month.

MYBus will collect passengers from stops on its usual routes and will drop them there at the end of the outing.

“We really hope this ambitious programme is of interest to new, as well as our regular passengers,” said Nick.

“We conducted some market research last year, and our 2017 programme reflects the views that we received when we carried it out.”

The programme includes Bingo at Bognor on January 25. On February 8 there is a trip to Sainsburys at Chichester. Later in the month on February 23 there will be a theatre trip to Guys and Dolls in Guildford.

On March 8 there will be another shopping trip to Chichester Centre and on March 22 an outing to greyhound racing at Hove has been arranged.

‘First come first served’ places can be booked by phoning Pippa Francis on 01798 342 638. Further details can be found on www.midhurstyellowbus.org.uk