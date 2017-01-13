Ambulance service appoints new temporary Medical Director

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) has appointed a new interim Medical Director, it announced today (Friday, January 13).

Dr Andy Carson replaces the previous Medical Director Dr Rory McCrea, who stepped down from the role for personal reasons last Friday (January 6).

Dr Carson will provide medical oversight at the Trust two days a week – the same number of days as Dr McCrea.

Meanwhile, Dr Carson’s substantive position remains with West Midlands Ambulance Service.

He said, “I’m pleased to have been appointed to this position. I am looking forward to meeting everyone and working with my new colleagues at SECAmb.”

Acting SECAmb Chief Executive Geraint Davies said, “We’re pleased to have been able to appoint Dr Carson as our interim Medical

Director.

“I’d like to welcome him to the Trust and know that the wealth of experience he brings is sure to be of benefit as we move forward and as we seek to appoint a new permanent Medical Director.”