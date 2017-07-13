Ancient bridge to be restored at Coldwaltham

Restoration of one of West Sussex’s oldest bridges is to begin on Monday (July 17)

Routine inspections identified great areas of erosion to the old stonework of Greatham Bridge, an Ancient Monument near Coldwaltham, particularly at a lower level where it has been affected by the river.

The £235,000 project is to be carried out for West Sussex County Council by specialists with the consent of Historic England.

Due to the narrowness of the road, the bridge will be closed to traffic for around 12 weeks.

A signed diversion route will be put in place via the A29 and A283 but access to private properties along the lane will be maintained at all times from the diversion route.

Pedestrian access over the bridge will also remain available.

