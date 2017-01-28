Ancient Greek fun for school pupils from Plaistow and Kirdford Primary

Pupils at Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School travelled back in time as they held a special education Ancient Greek Day.

Year Three pupils came to school dressed in Ancient Greek costume, including Greek tunics, ready to get involved in a day of mythological puzzles and history-themed classroom activities.

The day’s tasks culminated in a whole class recreation of Theseus and the Minotaur, with authentic armour and swords.

This myth tells the story of a hero named Theseus, who battled a half-man, half-bull monster named the Minotaur, who had been shut into a labyrith.

Charlie King, headteacher at Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School, said: “We always look for ways to bring our curriculum to life and move our learning out of the classroom.

“By making our learning, purposeful, exciting and engaging our children throw themselves in to their learning and as a result we achieve fantastic outcomes.”

Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School is located in Plaistow and serves 119 families.

For more information about the school, visit the website at www.plaistowandkirdfordprimary school.co.uk.

Alternatively, telephone 01403 871275 or email office@plaistowkirdford.com.

