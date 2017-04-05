Another blow for Midhurst couple recovering from serious fire

A Midhurst couple recovering from the shock of the fire that caused thousands of pounds of damage at their home, have been dealt another bitter blow.

Ted and Wendy Liddle were due to set off on a cruise on Saturday (April 1) to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary.

But when they cancelled the £2,600 holiday to deal with the devastation, their travel insurance refused to cover them because the cruise was more than 14 days later.

A devastated Ted said: “How on earth can you deal with the aftermath of a major fire in your home in just 14 days.”

They were asleep when fire broke out in the utility room of their Elmleigh home on February 27 and they believe smoke alarms saved their lives and stopped the fire destroying the house.

But insurers estimate the cost of repairs will be more than £70,000 as the lobby, utility room and garage will have to be reroofed and lobby walls, rebuilt. In addition roofing joists will have to be replaced and most of the ground floor which was smoke damaged needs redecorating. The Liddles also lost property including fridges and freezers.

“We have had to make the house secure where the doors were burnt. The house insurance people have to assess the damage, and send out surveyors and forensic scientists.

“Builders have had to be contacted and they are only coming out this week. We don’t know yet when the work will actually be carried out.”

He added: “To expect people to cope with all that in 14 days is ridiculous and we couldn’t possibly go away with people working at the house.

“We were very upset about the fire, but to lose the holiday is devastating. You get travel insurance for peace of mind but their refusal to cover us has just made the whole situation much more distressing.”

He added: “Who looks at the small print about fires when you are booking travel insurance, it’s the last thing you think about. I would understand a time limit of three or six months but 14 days is far too short.”

A Nationwide spokesman told the Observer: “Nationwide sympathises with the situation Mr and Mrs Liddle find themselves in.

“However, the cover is there to give customers who suffer a fire time to secure their property if it occurs in the 14 days prior to their trip.

“As the time between the fire and date of travel was more than a month – and they had remained in the property throughout - we are unable to honour their claim.”

