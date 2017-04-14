‘Antiques Roadshow’ style day at Midhurst

Experts from Fernhurst based John Nicholson’s Auctioneers will be joining guests, homeowners and the team at McCarthy and Stone’s Midhurst development, Turner House, for a television ‘Antiques Roadshow’ style valuation day.

It will take place next Sunday, (April 23).

And among the experts on hand to put a price on the finest family heirlooms put in front of them, will be specialist David Ford, as seen on ‘Dickenson’s Real Deal’ and ‘Secret Dealers’. The Midhurst ‘Antiques Roadshow’ is set to take place at the St Margaret’s Way retirement living development off Petersfield Road, from 11am-3pm, when the experts will value everything from ceramics and glass to jewellery and paintings.

Members of the public are also being invited to attend the event and bring along their treasured possessions and finest family heirlooms for valuation.

Julie Ward, sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone South East, said: “Our valuation day at Turner House will be a great way for homeowners and guests to get their favourite items priced-up by the experts.

