Archery star shares his secrets in Midhurst

There was a big boost for the new Midhurst archery club Leaping Hart when paralympic archer Rob Anderson arrived in town to share some of the secrets of his success with them.

At a special session in the grounds of Midhurst Rother College he demonstrated archer techniques and displayed some of the skills which have earned him places at two paralympic games and at one time the number two spot in the archery world.

Midhurst photographer Michael Chevis, who founded the club said: “I met Rob when he was my independent assessor during the final practical coaching session before I was awarded my level 1 coaching certificate and he agreed to come to Midhurst to coach. He liked the evening and the and has agreed to come back again.

“It was a great coup to have him come to Midhurst to help establish Leaping Hart. We made him a life member of the club in recognition of his visit to us, and of the dedication and energy he has devoted to the sport of archery.”

Michael said the Leaping Hart was currently a target archery club shooting on a level field, but he was finalising a contract with a land owner to use woodland for a course so the club could offer field archery as well.

It meet on Tuesday evening and Sunday morning. For more information readers should contact Michael on 07734 982525, or email info@michaelchevis.com

Rob was in an industrial accident at work in Jan 1983 and took up archery as a therapy in 1986.

He competed in the Amiens World Championships in 1990 and Nymburk in 2002 and the Barcelona 1992 and Sidney 2000 paralympic games.

He has also taken part in several national and European championships through the years.

In 1999 he undertook an Archery GB coaching course and later became a senior coach.

