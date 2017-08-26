Architect to talk traditional building materials at event

Members of the public have been invited to learn about traditional building materials at an event held by a conservation architect.

As part of the Heritage Open Days festival, conservation architect Jennifer Lewin will be talking about her work in her garden studio at The Common off Carron Lane, Midhurst. Visitors are invited to drop in from 10am to 5pm on September 8, 9 or 10.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) is partnering nationally with Heritage Open Days to involve architects in telling the architectural story of buildings – past, present and future – through talks, architect-led tours and special events which are badged as Love Architecture.

For Jennifer, Heritage Open Days will be an opportunity to show story boards of conservation work that she has completed on listed and heritage buildings, alongside her photographs of the patina and ageing of traditional building materials that celebrate their character.

Jennifer has been an architect for 20 years.

She said: “Getting the balance right between “conserving” and “over-restoring” is a responsibility for both the architect and the building owner. Understanding how materials behave is essential when looking after an old building. I’d be really happy to talk through any problems or issues that visitors bring”.

Find out more at www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/architects-open-studio.