Asda defends collection snub for Selsey Lifeboat Week

Asda has defended its decision not to allow collections for Selsey Lifeboat Week outside its new store.

Volunteers are understood to have been refused a request to collect for the event, which this year runs from July 30 to August 6.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We are committed to making a difference to good causes in our local communities through our network of more than 380 community champions across our larger stores.

“As a result we have been in contact with the organisers of the Selsey Lifeboat Week to put them in touch with our community champion at their nearest large store in Havant.”

The decision is said to have angered many in the town, especially as other stores allow collections for the week, which sees a number of fundraising events take place in support of Selsey RNLI.

