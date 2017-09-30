Athlete and former Midhurst Rother College student inpires youngsters

British athlete and former student of Midhurst Rother College Adelle Tracey visited the academy to interact and give a presentation to all the students on her experiences as part of the British Athletics ‘Inspire a Generation’ program.

In 2017 Adelle competed for GB in the 800m in the British Championships/World Championships. She was one of the ‘Secret Seven’ London 2012 Olympic Cauldron lighters, chosen by her mentor, Dame Kelly Holmes, and has many accolades to her name over the years, claiming a Gold whilst competing for West Sussex as a Midhurst Rother college student in the English Schools championships, and claiming a Silver in the European Olympic Championships for GB while in her GCSE year.

As a senior athlete she has claimed 2016 British Indoor Champion at 800m and competed in the World Indoor championships; in 2017 she became the National Senior Silver medallist Indoor and Outdoor 800m. She was selected to compete in World Championships 2017 and managed to progress through the heat to qualify for the semi-final. This year she has also competed for GB in the World University Championships in Taipei and progressed through the heats, semi-finals and placed fourth in the Final.

She has just finished a very busy year as she spends her year training at altitude overseas and racing overseas so she is rarely available, but donated some of her spare time to join the college on September 19 to inspire future generations of athletes.