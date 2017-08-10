Bard to be performed at Arundel Castle

Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is set to be performed al fresco at Arundel Castle this month.

Marking the culmination of the annual Arundel Festival, the performances will take place on August 25 and 26 in The Collector Earl’s Garden.

Staging the shows for the 11 year running will be the actors of the GB Theatre Co; company director, Barrie Palmer, is delighted to be returning to Arundel Castle.

He said: “The GB Theatre Company was formed in 2007 and Arundel Castle is the only venue that we have visited and performed at every year since then. I’ll happily admit that Arundel Castle is my favourite venue, in fact it holds a very special place in the heart of the whole troupe - we all look forward to these productions.

“This year, we have chosen to bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream to the Collector Earl’s Garden. It is a very popular show with young and old audiences alike, and it felt the most appropriate for such a spectacular setting at this time of year.”

The shows will take place on a specially crafted stage in front of the aptly titled ‘Oberon’s Palace’, which allows audiences to enjoy the shows while surrounded by beautiful flowers, in the shadow of Arundel Cathedral.

To complete the enchanting outdoors experience, patrons are invited to enjoy a picnic in the Castle grounds before the show. Tickets are priced from £16 for children and £26 for adults and can be purchased in person from Arundel Castle or online at www.arundelcastle.org.

