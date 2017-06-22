Big milestone for Midhurst’s small museum

It may be one of the smallest museums in the country but it was punching above its weight as it celebrated its 25,000th visitor since opening in December 2011.

June Jiye, who lives and works in Tokyo visited the museum in Knockhundred Row at the end of a two-day business meeting in Midhurst and made the visitor milestone.

The newest volunteer Tom Bennett was on hand to welcome her and presented her with a mounted photograph of old Midhurst to celebrate the occasion.

Believed to be one of the smallest museums in the country it is home to displays changed monthly and organised by town historians Dave and Tim Rudwick.

In April last year it expanded to open a new exhibition centre next door which contains a timeline of Midhurst’s history and heritage dating from the Stone Age to modern times in state-of-the-art display cabinets.

The museum project founded by Peter Nightingale and his wife Gill who spent four years trying to get the scheme off the ground: “It’s been a real success story,” said Peter “Midhurst has supported it so well in terms of volunteers and people bringing in things for display and sponsorship. Thanks again everyone who has been part of our story – so far.”

The museum is open from 10.30am-4pm every Tuesday to Saturday. Anyone who would like to volunteer at should contact midhurstmuseum@yahoo.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.