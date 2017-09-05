‘Blooming disappointing displays in Midhurst spoil the summer’

Midhurst is counting the cost of a blooming disappointing display of flowers in the town centre this summer.

Town councillors spent £4,000 hiring a new contractor to plant and water the displays in collars on lamp posts the length of North Street after their long- standing supplier was unable to continue the service this year.

But they have been plagued by complaints about the poor show and even former chairman John Etherington has weighed in saying standards have dropped, compared to the days when Midhurst was several times winner of a district ‘in bloom’ competition.

Present chairman Mark Purves has apologised to the town saying the new contractor had not lived up to expectations: “I am sorry this display has let the town down,” he said.

“It is really disappointing after years of wonderful displays from a local supplier, we haven’t been able to deliver the same quality this year.”

He added: “It has spoilt the summer in a lot of ways – residents are disappointed, visitors will not have been impressed and we haven’t got value for money.”

The problem had started, said Mark, when the previous contractor said he was no longer able to provide the displays which were watered by council staff.

“It made sense to get the new contractor to install, water and maintain the flowers, and we had every reason to believe our chosen supplier would give us a wonderful display.”

But the contractor failed to plant the flowers as agreed in early June. Despite continuing promises they did not arrive for another six weeks.

“They were not established and most of them never came to anything,” said Mark.

The ground level planters were a new departure: ‘and in my opinion it hasn’t worked’.

“They were quite expensive and got lost between parked cars.

“Some of the collars look nice but they are not consistent. Some have hardly anything in them and others just have brown stems. To add to the problem there are some council owned ones, not planted at all, which should have been taken down – that is our mistake and has added to the criticism.”

He said the matter would be discussed by town councillors in a bid to come up with a better plan next summer.

