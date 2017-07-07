Body found on Sussex beach

Police have confirmed a woman was found unconscious in the sea off The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, yesterday.

Officers were called around 5.13pm to the incident.

A spokesman said: “Members of the public and officers commenced CPR on the woman on the beach before paramedics arrived, but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances, however the woman’s death remains unexplained at this stage.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse quoting serial 1114 of 06/07.

This story will be updated when more is known.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.