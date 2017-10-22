Bognor fun day raises £2,441 to help animals

Representatives of two Sussex-based canine charities have been presented with four-figure cheques thanks to funds raised at a popular Bognor family fun day and dog show.

On October 11, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and Search Dogs Sussex - and their dogs - were both awarded giant cheques for £1,220.79 by Doug Alexander, director of 13-veterinary-surgeon practice AlphaPet Veterinary Clinics, which hosted the AlphaPet Family Fun Day and Dog Show this summer.

The annual AlphaPet charity animal fun day and dog show at Queen's Field at West Meads

Accompanied by border collie and retired search dog Skye, Jai Wilkes and Lu Dash received their cheque on behalf of Search Dogs Sussex, which provides search dog teams to support the emergency services in looking for missing and/or vulnerable people

Hearing Dogs for the Deaf, meanwhile, provides specially-trained dogs to help deaf people. They alert deaf people to sounds they would otherwise miss, including simple sounds many people take for granted, such as doorbells or alarm clocks, and even danger signals such as fire alarms.

Sally Lewis and Diana Marangos were presented with Hearing Dogs for the Deaf’s cheque alongside active hearing dog and poodle Poppy. Diana said Poppy has changed her life and given her more confidence, so much so she is now a fundraiser and speaker for the charity.

AlphaPet’s eighth annual fun day and show took place on Sunday, August 20 at Queens Field, West Meads, next to its Bognor Regis hospital, and was attended by around 2,500 people.

In addition to a dog show, it included a host of family activities, ranging from a bouncy castle for the kids to a pets corner. It also starred ‘more unusual pets’, such as owls, alpacas, miniature Shetland ponies and goats.

Altogether, the event raised £2,441 for the two charities.

Mr Alexander said: “It is nice to be in a position that is able to raise vital funds to help animals and also people who rely on animals for support and assistance. Over the last four years, AlphaPet has raised over £10,000 for local and UK-based animal charities.”