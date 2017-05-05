BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters called to lorry crash in Iping

The emergency services have been called to Iping where a lorry driver is believed to be trapped in his vehicle after a collision in Iping Lane, near Stedham.

The alarm was raised at 11.20am (today, Friday, May 5) and firefighters from Petworth, Haselmere and Chichester are all now at the scene along with an ambulance.

