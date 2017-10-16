BREAKING NEWS: Five fire crews on the scene of barn blaze at Easebourne

Five fire engines have been called out after reports of a barn on fire at Easebourne.

The alarm was raised shortly after midday at 12.25pm today (Monday, October 16) and crews from Midhurst, Haslemere, Chichester, Petersfield and Bordon have been called to the scene together with specialist appliances including Midhurst’s 6x6.

The fire is believed to be in a barn off the A272 behind Cowdray Golf Course

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.