BREAKING NEWS: Ongoing four-storey bale fire was probably ‘arson’

A bale fire that has been burning since 1.30am this morning ‘highly likely was arson’, according to the fire service.

Firefighters have been at the scene of the bale blaze near the A259 at Colworth all night and will be there all day, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue service said.

The spokesman added: “When it was dark it lit up the area, it’s the size of a four-storey building.

“It is under investigation but it is highly likely that it was arson.

“The straw is no good to man or beast now.”

Fire crews are taking it in turns to monitor the fire as the day goes on in order to protect the surrounding area.

It is estimated that up to 500 bales of straw are ablaze.