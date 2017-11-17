BREAKING NEWS: Three fire crews tackle blaze at Harting

Three West Sussex fire crews are currently in Harting tackling a fire at the village social club building.

They were called to the village just after 2pm this afternoon (Friday, November 17) after a report that smoke had been seen coming out from under the eaves of the single storey building.

Midhurst firefighters are at the scene with a crew from Chichester and another from over the Hampshire county border at Petersfield.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said a fire had been located in the void of the flat roof and firefighters were still working to extinguish it.

