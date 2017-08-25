BREAKING NEWS: Traffic chaos south of Midhurst

There is traffic chaos south of Midhurst after the A286 was closed when an oak tree fell across the road.

The tree has fallen south of the Greyhound pub on Cocking Causeway and police are diverting traffic through West Lavington.

West Lavington villagers are reporting gridlock with a huge traffic jam on Oaklands Lane, as motorists struggle to reach Chichester.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of a fallen tree on the A286 near the Bex Lane junction in Midhurst just before 10.30am. Both lanes are blocked.”

The spokesman said there were no vehicles involved and no injuries.”

Highways officers have been informed.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.