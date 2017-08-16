BREAKING NEWS: Two people trapped after crash on the A286 at Easebourne

Two people are trapped in their cars following a collision on the A286 close to Easebourne at 1.45pm today (Wednesday, August 16) and emergency service crews are at the scene working to free them.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two vehicles were involved in the collision which happened between Winters Lane and Kings Drive on the stretch of the A286 which links Easebourne and Fernhurst.

Firefighers from Midhurst are on the scene and the crew is giving first aid to the trapped motorists.

A fire crew from Haslemere is there helping with the rescue work and a heavy rescue vehicle has been called from Chichester.

Police and an ambulance service crew are also at the scene.

