Bright idea to improve safety

Children who walk to school have been given hi-vis vests so they can be seen more easily.

Arundel CE Primary School was given 100 vests to mark International Walk to School Month.

The donation came from housebuilder Barratt Homes, as part of its commitment to supporting schools near its developments.

Head teacher Andrew Simpson said: “We always encourage our pupils to walk to school wherever possible and these brightly-coloured vests will definitely encourage more parents to think about leaving their car at home.

"We appreciate it’s not always easy but even trying to walk to school once or twice a week will definitely be a step in the right direction.”

The global campaign running through October is designed to encourage pupils to walk to school rather than be driven by car. The idea is to reduce congestion on the roads and at the school gates, improved health and wellbeing, and encourage sociability.

Lynnette St Quintin, sales director for Barratt Southern Counties, which is responsible for Kingley Gate in Littlehampton, said: "We have been supporting this campaign to encourage pupils to remain visible when walking to school for many years now.

"As the evenings are getting darker earlier, parents may be more tempted to jump in the car, even for short distances.

"By donating fluorescent hi-vis vests, we are encouraging parents, carers and pupils in Arundel to walk, cycle or scoot to school in a much safer fashion.

"As well as being better for their health, it reduces the number of cars on the road, which can only be a positive thing.”