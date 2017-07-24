Burglary at Capron House offices, Midhurst

Police are investigating after a burglar broke into Capron House, North Street in Midhurst yesterday afternoon (Sunday, July 23).

The burglar got in to the Cowdray Estate owned building, which provides accommodation for nine individual offices, through an insecure window on the ground floor between 2pm and 3.30pm.

He broke into three offices and attempted to gain access to a further four, damaging door locks in the process.

It is not known if anything was stolen.

