Burst water main cuts off supply to RH12 and RH14 area

A burst water main which closed a number of schools in Loxwood, Rudgwick and Wisborough Green today has been located, according to Souther Water.

Southern Water said the leak is located in an eight inch main which sits in a remote field.

Crews are isolating the leak and starting the repair.

On Twitter, Souther Water said: “We’re working to rezone water so we can restore supplies. In the meantime additional bottled water supplies are now available, however supplies are limited as we need to ensure water reaches our most vulnerable customers first.”

Southern Water sent extra bottled water to village halls in Loxwood and Rudgwick after supplies ran out this morning.

Pennthorpe School, Rudgwick Primary School and Loxwood Primary School were closed due to the water supply issue.

Clerk for Rudgwick Parish Council Jonna Foote said bottles of water are still available from the village hall in Bucks Green, with a third delivery of water due to arrive at around 3pm.

Residents can find updates at http://www.rudgwick-pc.org.uk

The council was offering 12 litres of water for vulnerable households and six litres for general households.

Posting on Twitter, Southern Water said: “Sometimes locating bursts and the subsequent repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”

Have you been affected? Get in touch at ct.news@jpress.co.uk