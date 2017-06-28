Business is brisk at Cowdray Ruins brocante

More than 2500 people visited the two day summer brocante lifestyle fair at the Cowdray Ruins on Friday and Saturday (June 23 and 24) which included over 100 exhibitors as well as an artisan food area and creative workshops.

The designer Sophie Conran also gave a talk about her life growing up in one of the most famous design UK families. Lucy Haywood, from the Country Brocante, said the Ruins made a stunning backdrop to the event, “and many visitors who had never visited Midhurst before were in awe of its beauty.” The winter brocante will be held in the grounds of Cowdray House on November 24 and 25.

