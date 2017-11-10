Bright red phone shop replaces David Messam in Chichester

The former David Messam tool shop on East Street has been painted bright red and a phone shop is set to soon there soon.

My Phone signs have gone up in the last two days and when it opens it will be the latest shop on the high street selling accessories, repairs and phone unlocking.

Lesley and Keith Messam outside their old store, which closed earlier this year after 60 years

It is unclear who is behind the new shop or exactly when it will open.

Family-run tool shop David Messam closed after nearly 60 years earlier this year.

Owners Keith and Lesley Messam blamed a lack of council support and rising business rates, as well as the rise in out-of-town shopping for leaving.