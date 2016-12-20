Charity effort exceeds all expectations

Midhurst company Dexam International has raised more than £6,400 for Macmillan Cancer Support‎.

Since July, the kitchen equipment company has been donating a proportion of the price of each sale of the successful Spiralizer product to the charity.

Managing director Bryony Dyer said: “We are excited that the first stage of this co-operation has exceeded everyone’s expectations and are exploring ways of taking it further.

“However, at the moment it is good to know that over 200 more patients will benefit from the expert care that will now be available to them from Macmillan nutritionists.”

This is part of a two-year plan that will include other healthy living products and will help to fund Macmillan nutritionists nationally.

James Bacharew, Macmillan fundraising manager, said: “We are really grateful to Dexam for coming up with this idea and seeing it through to this stage.

“There is increasing demand for all our services and initiatives like this are really important in providing the advice, support and help that thousands of people rely on us for.”

