Chichester boutique business expands to Petworth

A Chichester fashion store is expanding to Petworth.
Lili Boutique's sister shop will open at 10 New Street tomorrow, from 10am to 6pm.
Italian-born owner Jole Johnson is ready to welcome people to meet her team and enjoy a glass of Prosecco.
This will be her second shop, having run a successful business by the entrance to Chichester's Little London car park.
Visit www.liliboutique.co.uk for more information.
Almost Done!
Registering with Midhurst and Petworth Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.