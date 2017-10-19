Chichester boutique business expands to Petworth

A Chichester fashion store is expanding to Petworth.

Lili Boutique's sister shop will open at 10 New Street tomorrow, from 10am to 6pm.

Italian-born owner Jole Johnson is ready to welcome people to meet her team and enjoy a glass of Prosecco.

This will be her second shop, having run a successful business by the entrance to Chichester's Little London car park.

Visit www.liliboutique.co.uk for more information.