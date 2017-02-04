Diamond Coach for fifth time

Slimming group leader Sharon Ashborn has been named a Diamond Coach for the fifth time.

She was presented with the award by Weight Watchers area manager Zoe Lysandrou.

Sharon said: “My award was for helping our members lose seven times more weight than going alone. I feel very proud of all my successful slimmers.

“I have lost five stone myself and every week run four successful meetings helping hundreds of members be the best version of themselves.

“The award is a fabulous affirmation that what I am doing during the meetings is working well all round.”

Sharon, of Rosier Way, has been a leader since July 2003. She runs meetings at Broadfield Community Centre on Monday at 5.30pm and Saturday at 9.45am, and at Southwater Leisure Centre on Tuesday at 6.30pm and Thursday at 10am.

