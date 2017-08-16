‘Don’t let another charity shop open in Midhurst’

A plea to stop a charity shop opening in a ‘commercially sensitive’ part of Midhurst has failed.

Town councillor John Quilter asked members of the planning committee on Monday night (August 14) to object to plans from 4Sight for a lawful development certificate to use the ground floor of its new resource centre home in Knockhundred Row as a shop.

“The town is blessed with five charity shops in North Street,” he said, “and previously 4Sight had permission to run its centre in what was the old district council outreach office. It breached its conditions there by opening up an unplanned charity shop which was quite scruffy and poor in my opinion.

“While I admire the aims of 4Sight in helping people with impaired sight, I do feel the imposition of yet another charity shop, which the application appears to be requesting, is more than the town should have.”

He said he realised the town council’s planning committee had little opportunity to object or prevent the plan but added: “This is a sensitive part of the town and when I started work with the traders and Chichester District Council in setting up the Vision Group, it was a part of the town we wanted to preserve for commercial use for the benefit of the town. Much as I support the aims of 4Sight, being allowed to open another shop like that here would not serve the town in any way at all.”

Chairman Gordon McAra said the committee was unable to object because the premises already had permitted use as a shop.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.