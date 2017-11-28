Enterprise Centre to attract start-up businesses to Chichester

Ambitions for the city to become a haven for attracting small and start-up businesses could be realised when a new Enterprise Centre opens, the district council intends.

The Enterprise Centre is currently being built on the Terminus Road Industrial Estate and when it opens early next year it will house 82 units, providing offices and workshops on flexible terms.

In total Chichester District Council (CDC) has committed £8m to transforming two plots on the industrial estate into a hub for new businesses, and this week Basepoint Commercial Centres Limited were announced managers.

Chichester District Council leader Tony Dignum said: “The Enterprise Centre is an exciting addition to Chichester’s offer to business.

“It will open next year offering 68 offices and 14 workshops to small and start-up businesses on easy one month notice terms.

“The centre will be managed by one of the leading operators in this field, Basepoint Commercial Centres Limited.

“Basepoint have agreed to guarantee a minimum income sufficient for a very satisfactory return on the council’s investment.

“The guarantee minimises any risk to the council.”

The centre is scheduled to open on time next spring and it is planned as a major additional resource to help businesses and to create new jobs for the area.

The 82 units will include serviced offices, studios and workshops ranging from 150 to 700sqft, as well as virtual office services.

Business support facilities including a reception, breakout area, bookable meeting rooms and high-speed internet, will also be provided.

Richard Morris, UK CEO of Basepoint, said: “We’re very pleased to be working in partnership with Chichester District Council to provide a brand new business centre offering high quality managed workspace to support existing SMEs and new business start-ups in the local area.”