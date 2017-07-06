‘Fantastic’ response to share offering for Fittleworth community shop

More than £5,000 worth of shares in Fittleworth’s community shop have been sold after they went on offer last week.

The community-run project is aiming to build a new shop and playground on land next to the village hall.

It is hoped investment in the £25 shares will boost fundraising by £25,000 and cllr Alison Welterveden said the response so far had been ‘fantastic’.

She said: “We have been especially delighted that we have had interest from those living outside the village, too.

“Many of the neighbouring villages and hamlets also lack their own village shop so residents of these outlying areas are keen for a shop to be restored to Fittleworth as it will benefit them, too.

“Buying a share in the shop means villagers become a part owner in the business with a say in the running of the shop – with the right to vote at annual general meetings.

“It’s a great way to get involved and become part of the project.”

The share offer is open until August 6, with a minimum of £15,000 needed to proceed with the project.

An information evening is due to be held tonight (Thursday), at Fittleworth Village Hall, 6pm to 8pm, to answer questions, with Mark McTaggart from the Plunkett Foundation, which supports community shops in the UK.