Fuel prices creep upwards

The cost of fuel rose last week, with unleaded petrol now 115.0 pence per litre. This is 0.8 pence per litre more than the previous week.

Office of National Statistics (ONS) figures also showed that the cost of diesel has risen even more steeply - by 1.1 pence per litre, with the price at the pump now 118.6 pence per litre.

Fuel is more expensive than at the same time last year, with unleaded petrol 12.7 pence per litre more expensive and diesel 11.6 pence per litre more than it was this week in 2015.